Storms end with patchy fog possible early followed by a wonderful Wednesday

By Joe Winters
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Storm system moves to the east overnight bringing an end to our rain chance through Thursday. A nice summer day is ahead for Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the lower 80s and lows in the lower 60s. Dew Points also stay in check until Friday when they soar back into the 70s. Hot and humid weather is ahead for the weekend with shower and storm chances returning Friday and Saturday.

Peak Hurricane season still a ways off

Updated: 11 hours ago
By Kaj O'Mara
The hurricane season typically starts off pretty slowly, though this year we have made it all the way through Fay!

Rain possible today

Updated: 13 hours ago
By Kaj O'Mara
Plan on a chance of rain today with highs into the upper 70s.

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 13 hours ago
Plan on scattered showers with a few storms also possible.

Unsettled weather stays with us on Tuesday.

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 4:00 PM CDT
By Joe Winters
Unsettled weather stays with us on Tuesday.

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 3:38 PM CDT

Increasing clouds, chance of rain this afternoon

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 4:51 AM CDT
By Kaj O'Mara
Plan on a dry morning with a chance of showers this afternoon.

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 4:49 AM CDT
Plan on a dry morning with a chance of rain this afternoon.

Nice evening ahead, more storm chances this week

Updated: Jul. 19, 2020 at 5:11 PM CDT
By Kalie Pluchel
After a warm start to the weekend, Sunday evening will be a nice one. A great one to talk a walk or get some yard work done before rain chances increase this week.

Updated: Jul. 19, 2020 at 5:10 PM CDT
Dry evening, scattered rain moves in Monday.