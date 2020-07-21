Storms end with patchy fog possible early followed by a wonderful Wednesday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Storm system moves to the east overnight bringing an end to our rain chance through Thursday. A nice summer day is ahead for Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the lower 80s and lows in the lower 60s. Dew Points also stay in check until Friday when they soar back into the 70s. Hot and humid weather is ahead for the weekend with shower and storm chances returning Friday and Saturday.

