Several fall marching band festivals canceled over pandemic concerns

A Marion marching band.
A Marion marching band.(KCRG File)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Multiple marching band competitions and events have been canceled during the upcoming fall season, according to organizers who cited concerns about the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic.

A group of band directors from Cedar Rapids metro area high schools made the announcement on Monday, saying that events with large groups of students and spectators would not prudent for limiting the spread of COVID-19.

“Please know that this decision was not made lightly. There is nothing we would like more than to welcome hard-working and talented students, along with their dedicated and enthusiastic supporters to our campuses this fall,” the band directors said, in a statement. “However, given the situation, we believe that this is the appropriate decision at this time.”

The cancellation includes the following events:

  • Linn-Mar Marching Band Festival
  • Marion Marching Invitational
  • Bands Across the Prairie Marching Invitational
  • Five Seasons Marching Band Invitational
  • IHSMA State Marching Band Festival
  • Metro Marching Band Classic

The organizers plan to resume those events in 2021.

