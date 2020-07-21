Several fall marching band festivals canceled over pandemic concerns

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Multiple marching band competitions and events have been canceled during the upcoming fall season, according to organizers who cited concerns about the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic.

A group of band directors from Cedar Rapids metro area high schools made the announcement on Monday, saying that events with large groups of students and spectators would not prudent for limiting the spread of COVID-19.

“Please know that this decision was not made lightly. There is nothing we would like more than to welcome hard-working and talented students, along with their dedicated and enthusiastic supporters to our campuses this fall,” the band directors said, in a statement. “However, given the situation, we believe that this is the appropriate decision at this time.”

The cancellation includes the following events:

Linn-Mar Marching Band Festival

Marion Marching Invitational

Bands Across the Prairie Marching Invitational

Five Seasons Marching Band Invitational

IHSMA State Marching Band Festival

Metro Marching Band Classic

The organizers plan to resume those events in 2021.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.