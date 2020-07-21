Riverside Casino now requiring use of face coverings

RIVERSIDE, Iowa (KCRG) - One of eastern Iowa’s casinos announced on Monday that it will be requiring its patrons to use face coverings in order to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Riverside Casino announced the move in a post to the casino’s Twitter account. They cited updated information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as their reason for implementing the requirement.

People who are entering the casino without a mask will be given one to wear.

Due to the recently updated information related to #COVID19 issued by the CDC over the past week relative to the effectiveness of wearing face coverings, we are requiring the use of face coverings effective today, July 20. Masks are available upon request at the Resort Club. — Riverside Casino & Golf Resort (@RiversideCasino) July 20, 2020

