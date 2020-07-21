Advertisement

Riverside Casino now requiring use of face coverings

FILE - A facility staff member at Riverside Casino and Golf Resort in Riverside, Iowa cleans off a slot machine on Friday, March 13, 2020. (Aaron Scheinblum/KCRG)
FILE - A facility staff member at Riverside Casino and Golf Resort in Riverside, Iowa cleans off a slot machine on Friday, March 13, 2020. (Aaron Scheinblum/KCRG)(KCRG)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIVERSIDE, Iowa (KCRG) - One of eastern Iowa’s casinos announced on Monday that it will be requiring its patrons to use face coverings in order to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Riverside Casino announced the move in a post to the casino’s Twitter account. They cited updated information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as their reason for implementing the requirement.

People who are entering the casino without a mask will be given one to wear.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Local agency sees 40% increase in food need since pandemic began

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Jordee Kalk
The staff there say there is a 40% increase in need since the start of the pandemic in March. That need hasn’t dwindled in months.

I9 Investigations

National Republican attack ad goes after Teresa Greenfield’s record, makes dubious claims

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Ethan Stein
It’s the second ad in this race from the NRSC and features a seemingly independent store owner who isn't so independent.

Iowa

How Gov. Reynolds school proclamation affects substitute teachers

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ethan Stein
The changes include lowering the standards needed to become a substitute teacher and temporary suspending laws, which limit how long a substitute teacher can teach a certain class.

Iowa

UIHC staff cross-training, preparing for potential COVID-19 spike

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Aaron Scheinblum
Staff at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics say they are going through extra training to prepare for a potential surge in cases of COVID-19.

Latest News

News

Local agency working to blunt impact of pandemic on hunger

Updated: 1 hours ago
With a report showing that the ongoing pandemic is drastically worsening hunger issues around the globe, one local agency is trying to help prevent that.

News

Cedar Rapids Schools hears from families for first time on Return to Learn plans

Updated: 1 hours ago
Parents and teachers in the Cedar Rapids Community School District will soon have a decision to make on the model for learning this fall.

News

Arrests made after month-long armed robbery investigation

Updated: 1 hours ago
Five teenagers were arrested in connection to an armed robbery in Fayette County in late June.

Local

Teachers, parents give feedback on Cedar Rapids Schools’ “Return to Learn” plans

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Aaron Hosman
At Cedar Rapids Washington High School Monday Morning, district leaders laid out their tentative plans to reopen schools. Plans that give teachers and students a choice to return to the classroom or learn and teach from home.

News

Father, son duo riding virtual RAGBRAI in absence of real event

Updated: 2 hours ago
Andy and Hayden Behrens are holding their own, personal RAGBRAI while the event takes a hiatus due to the ongoing pandemic.

News

Egg producers eligible for funds after pandemic issues

Updated: 2 hours ago
Egg producers in the state who had to euthanize hens are eligible for state funds to help cover those costs.