Riverside Casino now requiring use of face coverings
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
RIVERSIDE, Iowa (KCRG) - One of eastern Iowa’s casinos announced on Monday that it will be requiring its patrons to use face coverings in order to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Riverside Casino announced the move in a post to the casino’s Twitter account. They cited updated information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as their reason for implementing the requirement.
People who are entering the casino without a mask will be given one to wear.
