Rain possible today

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Once again, rain is located off the west this morning. This rainfall is tied to a low pressure system that’ll be moving over eastern Iowa today. As it comes across, scattered storms are possible. At this time, rainfall totals look pretty light overall and the risk of severe weather is extremely low. All the clouds will hold temperatures back to the upper 70s primarily, with a few lower 80s also possible. This front sinks to the south tomorrow and it continues to look like a good one with highs around 80. This same front moves north as a warm front later Thursday night into Friday which represents our next storm chance as well. This weekend, plan on hot weather conditions again. Given the storm track being so close to our area, we can’t discount a few weekend storms.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.