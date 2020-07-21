Advertisement

Rain possible today

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 4:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Once again, rain is located off the west this morning. This rainfall is tied to a low pressure system that’ll be moving over eastern Iowa today. As it comes across, scattered storms are possible. At this time, rainfall totals look pretty light overall and the risk of severe weather is extremely low. All the clouds will hold temperatures back to the upper 70s primarily, with a few lower 80s also possible. This front sinks to the south tomorrow and it continues to look like a good one with highs around 80. This same front moves north as a warm front later Thursday night into Friday which represents our next storm chance as well. This weekend, plan on hot weather conditions again. Given the storm track being so close to our area, we can’t discount a few weekend storms.

