Peak Hurricane season still a ways off

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The hurricane season typically starts off pretty slowly, though this year we have made it all the way through Fay!

In most years, even when an active season is forecast, it really doesn’t get well organized until August or possibly even September. June and July are traditionally quieter.

In June, we had that large Saharan dust cloud that came across the Atlantic and suppressed development. However, that Saharan dust actually happens every year.

Looking ahead, the tropical weather may become more active in the coming weeks as activity usually starts to rapidly ramp up in August.

