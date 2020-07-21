Operation Quickfind: Mekhi Boyce

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police are asking for help locating 12-year-old Mekhi Boyce.

Boyce was last seen at 340 16th St. SE on July 15 at around 11:16 a.m.

Police described Boyce as a black male with a scar on his right forearm. They did not give a description of Boyce’s clothing.

Anybody with information on her whereabouts should contact Cedar Rapids Police or a local law enforcement agency. In an emergency, call 911.

