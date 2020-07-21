Advertisement

Operation Quickfind: Mekhi Boyce

Cedar Rapids police are asking for help locating a missing 12-year-old boy.
Cedar Rapids police are asking for help locating a missing 12-year-old boy.(KCRG)
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police are asking for help locating 12-year-old Mekhi Boyce.

Boyce was last seen at 340 16th St. SE on July 15 at around 11:16 a.m. 

Police described Boyce as a black male with a scar on his right forearm. They did not give a description of Boyce’s clothing.

Anybody with information on her whereabouts should contact Cedar Rapids Police or a local law enforcement agency. In an emergency, call 911.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Waterloo teen killed in overnight shooting

Updated: 40 minutes ago
Police in Waterloo are investigating an overnight shooting that resulted in the death of a 15-year-old boy, according to the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier.

Iowa

Iowa City mayor defies Gov. Reynolds, announces face mask mandate

Updated: 1 hours ago
The mayor of Iowa City will issue an order requiring people to wear face masks on Tuesday, according to the Press Citizen.

Iowa

Indianola to remove Indian head from city logo

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Leaders in the south-central Iowa city of Indianola have approved a measure to remove Native American imagery from its city logo, including from police cars, badges and patches.

News

Iowa City mayor to issue mask mandate Tuesday

Updated: 2 hours ago
The mayor of Iowa City will issue an order requiring people to wear face masks on Tuesday, according to the Press Citizen.

Latest News

Iowa

More than 500 COVID-19 cases reported in Iowa Tuesday

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting 503 more COVID-19 cases and six more death in Iowa over the last 24 hours.

News

Walmart to close its stores on Thanksgiving Day

Updated: 2 hours ago
Walmart will close its namesake stores and Sam’s Clubs on Thanksgiving Day this year, saying that it wants to have its employees spend time with their families during the coronavirus.

Iowa

Dubuque Community School District approves hybrid Return-To-Learn program

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
The Dubuque Community School District voted to approve a hybrid Return-To-Learn program. Students will learn both in-person and at home.

News

Dubuque Community School District approves hybrid Return-To-Learn program

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Dubuque Community School Board approved a hybrid Return-To-Learn program.

Iowa

Waterloo teen killed in overnight shooting

Updated: 3 hours ago
Police in Waterloo are investigating an overnight shooting that resulted in the death of a 15-year-old boy, according to the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier.

National

Fear of China driving Hong Kong extradition concerns

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
With Britain the latest country to scrap its extradition treaty with Hong Kong, the focus in the semi-autonomous city has returned to the concerns about China’s legal system that sparked months of anti-government protests last year.