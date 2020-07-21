More than 500 COVID-19 cases reported in Iowa Tuesday

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting 503 more COVID-19 cases and six more death in Iowa over the last 24 hours.

As of 10:30 a.m. on July 21, the state’s data is showing a total of 39,420 COVID-19 cases and 799 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

A total of 3,952 tests were reported to have been conducted over the last 24 hours, making the total number of tests conducted 423,223 since the pandemic began.

There are a total of 223 patients hospitalized, with 23 having been admitted in the last 24 hours. 74 of those patients are in the ICU and 32 are on ventilators.

