Mask mandates could pose problems for those with autism

Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 7:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (KCCI) - Mask mandates could pose problems for people with neurological disorders like Autism.

Dr. Nathan Noble, with UnityPoint Health said individuals with neurological disorders have heightened senses.

Though there’s no specific solution, he said more dialogue is important, and there’s a difference between what’s good and right.

“Is it right to wear a mask to flatten the curve, to slow the progression of this disease? Yes, it is right, but in the situation with children and individuals with neurodevelopmental disorders, I’m not entirely sure that in every situation, I’m not entirely sure it’s always good,” Dr. Noble said.

He said visuals also help show how masks work, and could become more comfortable with a steady routine.

