Man dies after becoming trapped in grain bin near Le Mars

By the Associated Press
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LE MARS, Iowa (AP) — A man has died after becoming trapped in a grain bin in northwest Iowa.

The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office says deputies and other first-responders were called Tuesday morning to a grain bin about five miles east of Le Mars. They were told a 65-year-old man had been loosening stuck corn when he became trapped.

Even though there were safety measures in place, he sank into the corn when the crust broke. He had died by the time his body was recovered about an hour after rescuers arrived.

His name wasn’t immediately released so relatives could be notified.

