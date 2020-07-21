Local agency sees 40% increase in food need since pandemic began

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The global hunger crisis, which the pandemic has made worse, could kill 12,000 people per day by the end of the year, according to a new report by the non-profit OXFAM, an organization which specializes in poverty and food insecurity.

Food banks across eastern Iowa quickly noticed an increased need at the start of the pandemic. According to Feeding America, more than 80% of its food banks need more supplies to feed its families.

Hawkeye Area Community Action Program in Linn County is a partner with Feeding America. The staff there say there is a 40% increase in need since the start of the pandemic in March. That need hasn’t dwindled in months.

Some reasons for that include job loss and disruption in the food supply. chain.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.