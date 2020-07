LISBON, Iowa (KCRG) - The Lisbon Lions are headed back to the 1A state tournament following a 4-1 victory over Central City on Monday evening. With the win, the Lions improve to 20-3 and will play in the state quarterfinal round next week in Fort Dodge while the Wildcats end their season with a 11-5 record.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.