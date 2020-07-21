Iowa City mayor to defy Gov. Reynolds by ordering mask mandate
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The mayor of Iowa City will issue an order requiring people to wear face masks on Tuesday, according to the Press Citizen.
Mayor Bruce Teague made the announcement last night at a joint entities meeting with Johnson County Supervisors.
The order will defy Governor Kim Reynolds order which says local officials do not have that authority.
