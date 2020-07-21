Hy-Vee to distribute over 3 million masks, does not indicate requirement

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - A major grocery retailer announced it will begin offering masks to customers entering its stores, but did not say that they would be required to wear them inside.

Hy-Vee, Inc., said on Tuesday that it will give away over 3 million masks across the company as part of an effort called “Mask It Up To Shut COVID Down. It’s Your Choice.” The program will begin on Monday, July 27.

Employees will stand at store entrances to hand out a mask if a customer does not already have one. Other efforts, including signs and reminders in the store, will encourage mask usage.

The announcement did not indicate that customers would not be allowed in the store without a mask.

The company has required employees to wear masks since late April. They previously distributed 75,000 cloth masks at the company’s Iowa locations on May 26.

