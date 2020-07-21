Advertisement

High school athletes taking advantage of 7 on 7 tournaments

Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - High school football players in the state of Iowa are hoping they get a chance to play this fall and they have been working hard this summer to improve their skills.

Former Hawkeye Trevor Bollers started and runs Iowa elite 7 on 7 tournaments in Iowa City and hosted 23 teams last weekend at the Iowa City Sports complex. Bollers thinks this will help Iowa football players catch up to the rest of the country.

“We have been behind a lot of our skilled players because we don’t have seven on seven or they can work on their skills outside of their season.” Bollers said. “Bringing other teams here that have elite players on them, not only do they get to see elite players, I get to play against them.”

The tournaments give skilled players a chance to spend more time working on the game year round.

“In your season, you only get so much time to practice,” Bollers said.

“It is help me improve my route and same with the defense is doing,” said CCA player Harrison Rosenberg.

“I think this is a good opportunity for all of us.” said Xavier player Tyler Willemsen. “It is really good for the state.”

This is also gives players another platform to show off their skills for college coaches.

“What we are working on is broadcasting these live so the college coaches if they want to tune in can be able to.”

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Williamsburg is state bound for the first time since 2002

Updated: 11 minutes ago
For the first time since 2002, the Williamsburg Raiders are headed to the state tournament following a 8-1 victory over Benton Community.

Sports

Defending champion North Linn tops Columbus Catholic to earn berth back to Fort Dodge

Updated: 12 minutes ago
The defending champion North Linn Lynx are headed back to Fort Dodge following a 6-0 victory over Columbus Catholic

Sports

Lisbon knocks out Central City to advance into state quarterfinal round

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Michael OBrien
With the win, the Lions improve to 20-3 and will play in the state quarterfinal round next week in Fort Dodge.

Sports

Mount Vernon powers past Anamosa to advance to the state tournament

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Michael OBrien
With the win, the Mustangs improve to 20-4 and will face off with Humboldt in Fort Dodge next week.

Latest News

Sports

High school players taking advantage of 7on7 tournaments

Updated: 53 minutes ago
600pm newscast recording

Sports

North Linn stays perfect, advances to state

Updated: 1 hour ago
10pm newscast recording

Sports

Williamsburg knocks out Benton Community

Updated: 1 hour ago
10pm newscast recording

Sports

Mount Vernon powers past Anamosa

Updated: 1 hour ago
10pm newscast recording

Sports

Lisbon advances to state following win over Central City

Updated: 1 hour ago
10pm newscast recording

Hawkeyes

One person in Iowa Athletics tests positive for COVID-19 last week

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
One more person associated with the University of Iowa’s athletic program has tested positive for the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, according to school officials.