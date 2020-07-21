High school athletes taking advantage of 7 on 7 tournaments

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - High school football players in the state of Iowa are hoping they get a chance to play this fall and they have been working hard this summer to improve their skills.

Former Hawkeye Trevor Bollers started and runs Iowa elite 7 on 7 tournaments in Iowa City and hosted 23 teams last weekend at the Iowa City Sports complex. Bollers thinks this will help Iowa football players catch up to the rest of the country.

“We have been behind a lot of our skilled players because we don’t have seven on seven or they can work on their skills outside of their season.” Bollers said. “Bringing other teams here that have elite players on them, not only do they get to see elite players, I get to play against them.”

The tournaments give skilled players a chance to spend more time working on the game year round.

“In your season, you only get so much time to practice,” Bollers said.

“It is help me improve my route and same with the defense is doing,” said CCA player Harrison Rosenberg.

“I think this is a good opportunity for all of us.” said Xavier player Tyler Willemsen. “It is really good for the state.”

This is also gives players another platform to show off their skills for college coaches.

“What we are working on is broadcasting these live so the college coaches if they want to tune in can be able to.”

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.