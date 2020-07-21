Advertisement

Finkenauer sends letter to Reynolds over Dubuque County testing reductions

Rep. Abby Finkenauer (Courtesy: House.gov)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The congressional representative for the district which includes Dubuque County wrote a letter to Gov. Kim Reynolds on Tuesday, seeking more information about changes to test quantity at a state testing center in that county.

Rep. Abby Finkenauer, a Democrat representing Iowa’s first congressional district since 2019, expressed concern in the letter about the state’s guidance to limit testing at a TestIowa site in Dubuque to 100 tests per day, three days a week.

Dubuque County has seen a recent surge in cases of COVID-19, with 393 cases in the last 14 days of complete data before July 20. The county reported 5,259 tests to the Iowa Department of Public Health during that time period for an average of 376 tests per day. Not all tests can be directly attributed to the TestIowa location in Dubuque, but reported testing in the county has increased significantly since the clinic opened during the week of June 22.

718, or 59.3% of the county’s 1,210 total, cases of COVID-19 as of Monday evening, have been identified since the TestIowa site opened.

“The Test Iowa initiative was made possible with federal funding from the CARES Act,” Finkenauer wrote. “As a Member of Congress, I have a responsibility to ensure taxpayer money is being spent wisely and to fight for additional resources for Iowa if they are needed.”

Finkenauer asked Reynolds to explain “issues or factors” that precipitated the decision to impose a limit and what the impact of the limit could be to the number of tests available in Dubuque County. She also asked about the funding situation for TestIowa, testing backlogs, and the role of the Visiting Nurses Association in providing assistance to residents interested in becoming eligible for a test.

Reynolds’ spokesman, Pat Garrett, said the tests were limited to ensure consistency and high-quality performance at all TestIowa sites, according to the Associated Press.

