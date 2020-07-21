Fear of China driving Hong Kong extradition concerns

HONG KONG (AP) - With Britain the latest country to scrap its extradition treaty with Hong Kong, the focus in the semi-autonomous city has returned to the concerns about China’s legal system that sparked months of anti-government protests last year.

Those sometimes-violent demonstrations were used as justification by Beijing to impose a sweeping national security law on June 30 that was cited by Britain, the United States, Australia and Canada in suspending their extradition agreements with Hong Kong.

The key issue is the possibility that suspects returned to Hong Kong could be handed over to Chinese law enforcement and disappear into the mainland’s opaque and frequently abusive legal system.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.