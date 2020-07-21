Families frustrated with state’s reopening guidelines for nursing homes

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Before COVID-19, Bev Steuer and Robin Breiner would visit their mom often at Luther Manor Communities in Dubuque. With six children, she was rarely alone.

”We kind of each take turns, we go two to three times a week and then there is usually always a crowd on Friday because that is how we were raised,” Breiner said.

For the last four months, they can only see her through a window due to restrictions in place during the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic.

”The first time that we did get to see her, that we were allowed back at the window, she asked us to sing because that is something like, on a Friday night that there is so many of us in there, that they would have Alexa play a song and then we would sing along because it is something that we did when we were growing up at home,” Breiner said.

But that was not the same as a hug from mom. Their mother has Parkinson’s and they worry time could be running short.

”She is at the end of life where what we are missing now could be it,” Breiner said. “Is her end-of-life restricted to her loved ones forever? I do not know if I can deal with that.”

“We do not want her dying in there alone,” Steuer said.

Tuesday brought some relief for Luther Manor families, according to executive director Janet Warren.

“As of today we did start outdoor visits,” Warren said.

Once a week, two people can visit in person on an outdoor patio, but only for 20 minutes.

”We will be holding visits on a daily basis from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.,” Warren said. “We have to allow time in between so that we can sanitize and we can clean.”

This is just Phase 1 of reopening at Luther Manor. Phase 3 would allow visitors inside the residents’ rooms, but there are still hurdles to get there.

”The biggest restriction is still personal protective equipment,” Warren said. “We want to make sure that we have enough as we open up and as schools open too there is going to be more demand for PPE.”

For Bev and Robin, this is discouraging news.

“This is a 103-bed facility,” Breiner said. “Now, it is impossible to have enough FDA-approved PPE to have us ever be able to go in, which is never going to happen in my mother’s lifetime.”

The sisters said they are just asking the state to come up with realistic guidelines for nursing homes.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.