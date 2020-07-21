Dubuque Community School District approves hybrid Return-To-Learn program

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Jennifer Hermsen’s kids, like many others, are ready to get back to elementary school.

”My kids are super excited to go back to school,” she said. “They miss their friends, they miss their activities, they miss their teachers, they miss structure.”

She said she would not like to see the coronavirus ruin the fun.

”In an ideal world I would like to see all of this go away, but we do not live in that world,” she mentioned. “It is going to be here whether we like it or not, and we just need to take responsibility as ourselves, you know, use precaution but I do not think we need to go overboard.”

Hermsen said she would love to see her kids go back to school full-time, but that will have to wait.

The Dubuque Community School Board approved a hybrid Return-To-Learn program.

Students will be divided into two groups.

Group A will go to school in person on Monday, Wednesday and every other Friday. Group B, on the other hand, will go Tuesday, Thursday and every other Friday. All other days, students will learn from home.

Stan Rheingans, the district’s superintendent, said this will help follow safety guidelines.

”When we look at that we can keep our desks six or seven feet apart in our classrooms,” he mentioned. “Our lunchrooms and our buses can operate with social distancing in mind.”

Students within one same family will be put into the same groups.

”If you have an elementary age student and a middle-schooler or a high-schooler there are some opportunities there for child care as opposed to some of your kids going on A day and others going on B day,” he explained.

Rheingans said this also meets Governor Kim Reynolds’ proclamation from Friday.

”Since we have five days out of every ten it meets her mandate that students be in class 50 percent of the time,” he said.

Parents who do not feel comfortable sending their kids to school can still choose an online-only option.

