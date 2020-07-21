Advertisement

Dubuque Community School District approves hybrid Return-To-Learn program

By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Jennifer Hermsen’s kids, like many others, are ready to get back to elementary school.

”My kids are super excited to go back to school,” she said. “They miss their friends, they miss their activities, they miss their teachers, they miss structure.”

She said she would not like to see the coronavirus ruin the fun.

”In an ideal world I would like to see all of this go away, but we do not live in that world,” she mentioned. “It is going to be here whether we like it or not, and we just need to take responsibility as ourselves, you know, use precaution but I do not think we need to go overboard.”

Hermsen said she would love to see her kids go back to school full-time, but that will have to wait.

The Dubuque Community School Board approved a hybrid Return-To-Learn program.

Students will be divided into two groups.

Group A will go to school in person on Monday, Wednesday and every other Friday. Group B, on the other hand, will go Tuesday, Thursday and every other Friday. All other days, students will learn from home.

Stan Rheingans, the district’s superintendent, said this will help follow safety guidelines.

”When we look at that we can keep our desks six or seven feet apart in our classrooms,” he mentioned. “Our lunchrooms and our buses can operate with social distancing in mind.”

Students within one same family will be put into the same groups.

”If you have an elementary age student and a middle-schooler or a high-schooler there are some opportunities there for child care as opposed to some of your kids going on A day and others going on B day,” he explained.

Rheingans said this also meets Governor Kim Reynolds’ proclamation from Friday.

”Since we have five days out of every ten it meets her mandate that students be in class 50 percent of the time,” he said.

Parents who do not feel comfortable sending their kids to school can still choose an online-only option.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Dubuque Community School District approves hybrid Return-To-Learn program

Updated: 19 minutes ago
The Dubuque Community School Board approved a hybrid Return-To-Learn program.

Iowa

Waterloo teen killed in overnight shooting

Updated: 42 minutes ago
Police in Waterloo are investigating an overnight shooting that resulted in the death of a 15-year-old boy, according to the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier.

National

Fear of China driving Hong Kong extradition concerns

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
With Britain the latest country to scrap its extradition treaty with Hong Kong, the focus in the semi-autonomous city has returned to the concerns about China’s legal system that sparked months of anti-government protests last year.

News

Iowa social worker suing Polk County and jail mental healthcare services over poor treatment

Updated: 1 hours ago
A central Iowa social worker is suing Polk County and the company providing mental heal-care services to its jail.

Latest News

News

Former Minneapolis police officers charged in George Floyd's death to appear in court

Updated: 2 hours ago
The four former Minneapolis police officers charged in the death of George Floyd are scheduled to appear in court.

News

European Union agrees to landmark plan to fund continent's pandemic recovery

Updated: 2 hours ago
Leaders with the European Union have agreed to a landmark plan to fund the continent's recovery from the pandemic.

Iowa

Mask mandates could pose problems for those with autism

Updated: 2 hours ago
Mask mandates could pose problems for people with neurological disorders like Autism.

Iowa

Cedar Rapids police arrest person of interest in shooting at Oakland Court and Gardens apartments

Updated: 3 hours ago
Police have arrested a man in connection with a shooting that happened at Oakland Court and Gardens apartments on July 12.

News

Mask mandates could pose problems for people with neurological disorders like Autism

Updated: 3 hours ago
Mask mandates could pose problems for people with neurological disorders like Autism.

News

FBI identifies man accused of shooting at federal judge's home in New Jersey

Updated: 3 hours ago
The FBI identified the man accused in a deadly shooting at a federal judge's home in New Jersey.