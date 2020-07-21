Coral Ridge Mall ice arena to reopen with free skating on Sunday

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - A public ice arena in Johnson County will be resuming operations this weekend after a lengthy closure.

Coral Ridge Mall Ice Arena will be reopening on Sunday, July 26. The facility was closed due to maintenance since March, but has also made adjustments to policies and cleaning techniques to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.

On its first day being open, the arena will be offering hockey practice sessions from Noon until 1:30 p.m., followed by an open skate session from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. with no admission fees. Skate rental fees will still be charged for those needing skates.

A figure skating session will take place from 5:15 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

“We are excited to welcome the community back to the Coral Ridge Mall Ice Arena this weekend,” Kelly Hayworth, Coralville City Manager, said, in a statement. “We have many great organizations that rely on the community ice rink for practice, competition and family fun and the new cooling tower will help us ensure a safe sheet of ice.”

Only 35 people will be allowed on the ice at a time to encourage social distancing, arena management said. Masks are recommended but not required.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.