Cedar Rapids police investigating reports of gunshots in two different areas late Monday night

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police are investigating multiple reports of gunshots from late last night.

The first call came in around 10 p.m. near the 1400 block of Bever Avenue. Officers said they found a damaged window, but no one was injured.

Police then said several calls came in about half an hour later about another incident in which someone was driving down 18th Street SW firing a gun. After investigating the area, officers found shell casings, but no damage or injuries.

No one has been arrested in either incident. There’s also been no word on whether police think the two incidents are related or not.

