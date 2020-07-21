Advertisement

Cedar Rapids police investigating reports of gunshots in two different areas late Monday night

Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 5:17 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police are investigating multiple reports of gunshots from late last night.

The first call came in around 10 p.m. near the 1400 block of Bever Avenue. Officers said they found a damaged window, but no one was injured.

Police then said several calls came in about half an hour later about another incident in which someone was driving down 18th Street SW firing a gun. After investigating the area, officers found shell casings, but no damage or injuries.

No one has been arrested in either incident. There’s also been no word on whether police think the two incidents are related or not.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Cedar Rapids Community School District to finalize Return to Learn plan by July 31

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Mary Green
Last week, the district held sessions to hear opinions and concerns from staff, and this week, it’s doing the same for families and other community members.

News

Cedar Rapids Community School District to finalize Return to Learn plan by July 31

Updated: 51 minutes ago
The state’s second-largest school system, the Cedar Rapids Community School District, said its Return to Learn plan will be finalized by the end of July.

News

Cedar Rapids police investigating gunshots in two different areas overnight

Updated: 1 hour ago
Police are investigating multiple reports of gunshots from late last night.

Local

Local agency sees 40% increase in food need since pandemic began

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Jordee Kalk
The staff there say there is a 40% increase in need since the start of the pandemic in March. That need hasn’t dwindled in months.

Latest News

Local

Riverside Casino now requiring use of face coverings

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
One of eastern Iowa’s casinos announced on Monday that it will be requiring its patrons to use face coverings in order to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.

I9 Investigations

Fact Check: National Republican attack ad goes after Teresa Greenfield’s record, makes dubious claims

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Ethan Stein
It’s the second ad in this race from the NRSC and features a seemingly independent store owner who isn't so independent.

Iowa

How Gov. Reynolds school proclamation affects substitute teachers

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Ethan Stein
The changes include lowering the standards needed to become a substitute teacher and temporary suspending laws, which limit how long a substitute teacher can teach a certain class.

Iowa

UIHC staff cross-training, preparing for potential COVID-19 spike

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Aaron Scheinblum
Staff at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics say they are going through extra training to prepare for a potential surge in cases of COVID-19.

News

Local agency working to blunt impact of pandemic on hunger

Updated: 11 hours ago
With a report showing that the ongoing pandemic is drastically worsening hunger issues around the globe, one local agency is trying to help prevent that.

News

Cedar Rapids Schools hears from families for first time on Return to Learn plans

Updated: 11 hours ago
Parents and teachers in the Cedar Rapids Community School District will soon have a decision to make on the model for learning this fall.