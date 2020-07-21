Cedar Rapids police arrest person of interest in shooting at Oakland Court and Gardens apartments

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police have arrested a man in connection with a shooting that happened at Oakland Court and Gardens apartments on July 12.

Officials said Keenan Baker, 24, was arrested on charges of attempted murder, assault, domestic abuse and felon possessing a gun.

A 23-year-old woman was hospitalized after sustaining serious injuries following an argument that led to the shooting. Police said Baker fled the scene after the shooting.

Baker is set to be arraigned Tuesday morning.

