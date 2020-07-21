Advertisement

Cedar Rapids Community School District to finalize Return to Learn plan by July 31

By Mary Green
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 5:04 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The state’s second-largest school system, the Cedar Rapids Community School District, said its Return to Learn plan will be finalized by the end of July.

Last week, the district held sessions to hear opinions and concerns from staff, and this week, it’s doing the same for families and other community members.

Deputy Superintendent Nicole Kooiker said based on the feedback district leaders have already received, CRCSD will be adjusting its plan for how high school students go back to school.

As the plan is now, the district would essentially split all high school students into two groups.

One group would attend class in person on Monday and Tuesday and learn virtually the other three days of the week. The other group would be in class in person Wednesday and Thursday, and then learn virtually the rest of the week as well.

Kooiker said while most students would learn remotely on Fridays, there may be options for certain students, like those participating in credit recovery, to come to campus on those days.

“For example, in the high school, due to highly qualified staff members, the amount of credits needed for students, all the various options we have available for high school students and the sheer size of our high schools, it’s a little trickier to keep those cohorts small and have that student-to-staff ratio, not in a classroom, per se, but throughout the school day, what that looks like,” Kooiker said. “... We are probably going to be revising those plans to try to have less student-to-staff contact and what that looks like while still figuring out how to make sure that our students have an opportunity to potentially attend face-to-face and have that instruction.”

Cedar Rapids schools have previously announced all students and staff will be required to wear face coverings when they’re in school buildings or on school buses.

It's also considering other safety measures, like having students eat lunch in their classrooms instead of larger cafeterias.

Based on results from surveys the district has sent out, as well as the input it’s gotten so far from the feedback sessions, Kooiker said they do believe most students and staff will opt for face-to-face learning and work this year, as long as their safety and health concerns are addressed.

After CRCSD finalizes its Return to Learn plan and makes it available to the public by July 31, it will ask families and staff to let district leaders know by the first week of August how they will be returning for the new school year.

“Right now, without all the details, it’s hard to say, ‘Am I going to feel safe in the school environment in my building if I attend Washington High School,’ without being able to provide parents and families, in addition to staff, with all of those details and answer all of their questions,” Kooiker said.

While Kooiker said district leaders were surprised by Gov. Kim Reynolds’ announcement last Friday that no more than half of learning for the year in core subjects can be virtual, unless a district gets special approval, she said CRCSD won’t need to make any major adjustments because of it. Even with high school students attending in-person classes twice a week and virtual classes three days a week, Kooiker said they would still meet the requirement for in-person learning of core subjects.

The four remaining Family and Community Feedback Sessions will be open to the public, and the district is also offering access to the meetings via Zoom for those who wish to participate virtually.

July 22 Family and Community Feedback Sessions

July 23 Family and Community Feedback Sessions

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

