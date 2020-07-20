Woman killed in weekend crash in Cedar Falls identified

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - A woman who was killed in a two-vehicle accident in Cedar Falls on Sunday afternoon has been identified by authorities.

Rebecca Jean Hall-Fencl, 42, of Waterloo, was fatally injured in a crash when her sport utility vehicle collided with the side of a semi-truck at the intersection between West Ridgeway Avenue and Hudson Road, according to Cedar Falls Police. Witnesses told police that Hall-Fencl’s SUV did not stop at a stop sign for the intersection, and officers found corroborating physical evidence.

The driver of the semi was unhurt in the crash.

An investigation is ongoing.

