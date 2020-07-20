Unsettled weather stays with us on Tuesday.

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - More shower and storms chances are with us tonight and tomorrow. The majority of the rain should fall overnight into the morning keeping our temperatures down. Highs stay in the upper 70s and lower 80s on Tuesday. Wednesday looks like a nice day with seasonable and dry conditions. The heat and mugginess return once again later this week and especially into the weekend with highs close to 90.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.