UIHC staff cross-training, preparing for potential COVID-19 spike

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Staff at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics said they are going through extra training to prepare for a potential surge in cases of COVID-19.

As of Monday, the hospital reported they were currently treating 15 adult patients. Since the pandemic began, the hospital has treated 316 adults and kids, but that has not been all at once.

“I think we’re concerned every day,” Lou Ann Montgomery, a registered nurse and the director of nursing professional development and advanced practice for the hospital, said. “It’s just good planning to be concerned and to make sure that we’re ready.”

Montgomery has been with UIHC for more than 40 years. She said handling the pandemic has been unparalleled compared to other emergency situations in years past.

“Looking at the numbers, I think they’re concerning,” Montgomery said. “And with bringing school back live, that’s another concern everybody has in the entire country.”

Montgomery helps teach best practices for nurses at UIHC, meaning she is used to dealing with new staff during orientation. Now, she is helping with new training for all staff, whether new or seasoned.

“We were using just-in-time information, developed a curriculum to enhance what we already had prepared,” Montgomery said.

With COVID-19 cases increasing statewide and in Johnson County, the hospital is preparing for a potential surge in cases. That means some of the staff are getting extra work by learning how to perform on the front lines of a COVID-19 unit.

“So that they could be partnered with a nurse that they could be working with in the future, and be able to have some experience with caring for those patients with another resource present,” Montgomery said.

In total, about a third of the nursing staff were cross-trained in new practices both online and in a more hands-on approach in person.

“With skills labs that we could practice hands-on skills and also run some simulation activities to give people a taste for what it might be like to care for a certain type of patient,” Montgomery said.

Montgomery said that preparing for a potential surge has its similarities compared to other local emergencies you might find in Iowa.

“We may have a tornado, we may have another flood like we had a decade ago, or we may have something else that may happen in Kinnick Stadium,” Montgomery said. “So we would be ready to re-deploy our staff to go to the places where our care is needed in that type of circumstance.”

Making the training necessary, but hopefully never needed for most.

