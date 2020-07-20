Advertisement

Teachers, parents give feedback on Cedar Rapids Schools’ “Return to Learn” plans

By Aaron Hosman
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At Cedar Rapids Washington High School on Monday morning, Cedar Rapids Community School District leaders laid out their tentative plans to reopen schools. Plans that give teachers and students a choice to return to the classroom or learn and teach from home.

Amanda DeWitte is still trying to make that decision. She’s a math teacher at Roosevelt Middle School and will also have three kids in the district this fall.

“I feel that our parents are in a really, really hard position, where they are almost being forced to choose between doing what I think is best and helping my students learn or doing what I think is best and keeping them safe,” DeWitte said.

DeWitte said she is nervous about returning to on-site teaching because of her own underlying health conditions. She is also worried about her husband, who has a compromised immune system after a heart transplant.

While she’s worried about the health of her family, DeWitte is concerned teaching from home will put her current position at risk in the future.

“I don’t know if that means I give up my current position when this is all over. ‘We’ll see where you land’ or, like, ‘Oh yeah, you are guaranteed to come back to this position,‘” she said.

Kim Meyer, who teaches 8th-grade special education in the district, said she plans to return to the classroom and send her son back to district pre-school.

“I’m choosing to go back to work because I am very low risk and if I can go back to work and possibly fill in a position where one of my teachers needs to stay home, I am more than happy to do that because I would rather have a teacher stay home and me go in being low risk, than have negative side effects,” Meyer said.

Meyer said she feels the district has done well so far in creating a return plan but is still worried about students that may be high risk or live with high-risk individuals and those who have parents that have to go to work.

“As a parent, as a working parent, I’m realistic that we do have to have the option of in-person because our families have to get back to work,” Meyer said. “I’m also realistic that there are families that are going to be uncomfortable going back in person, as well as staff members.”

Meyer said she is hoping, in the next few weeks, there are more solutions from the district or county and state level that can help meet the needs of all students and staff.

More community feedback sessions are scheduled to take place. You can find that information about those, and more on the district’s plan to reopen, here.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Local agency sees 40% increase in food need since pandemic began

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Jordee Kalk
The staff there say there is a 40% increase in need since the start of the pandemic in March. That need hasn’t dwindled in months.

Local

Riverside Casino now requiring use of face coverings

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
One of eastern Iowa’s casinos announced on Monday that it will be requiring its patrons to use face coverings in order to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.

I9 Investigations

National Republican attack ad goes after Teresa Greenfield’s record, makes dubious claims

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Ethan Stein
It’s the second ad in this race from the NRSC and features a seemingly independent store owner who isn't so independent.

Iowa

How Gov. Reynolds school proclamation affects substitute teachers

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ethan Stein
The changes include lowering the standards needed to become a substitute teacher and temporary suspending laws, which limit how long a substitute teacher can teach a certain class.

Iowa

UIHC staff cross-training, preparing for potential COVID-19 spike

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Aaron Scheinblum
Staff at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics say they are going through extra training to prepare for a potential surge in cases of COVID-19.

Latest News

News

Local agency working to blunt impact of pandemic on hunger

Updated: 1 hours ago
With a report showing that the ongoing pandemic is drastically worsening hunger issues around the globe, one local agency is trying to help prevent that.

News

Cedar Rapids Schools hears from families for first time on Return to Learn plans

Updated: 1 hours ago
Parents and teachers in the Cedar Rapids Community School District will soon have a decision to make on the model for learning this fall.

News

Arrests made after month-long armed robbery investigation

Updated: 1 hours ago
Five teenagers were arrested in connection to an armed robbery in Fayette County in late June.

News

Father, son duo riding virtual RAGBRAI in absence of real event

Updated: 2 hours ago
Andy and Hayden Behrens are holding their own, personal RAGBRAI while the event takes a hiatus due to the ongoing pandemic.

News

Egg producers eligible for funds after pandemic issues

Updated: 2 hours ago
Egg producers in the state who had to euthanize hens are eligible for state funds to help cover those costs.