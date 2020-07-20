Teachers, parents give feedback on Cedar Rapids Schools’ “Return to Learn” plans

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At Cedar Rapids Washington High School on Monday morning, Cedar Rapids Community School District leaders laid out their tentative plans to reopen schools. Plans that give teachers and students a choice to return to the classroom or learn and teach from home.

Amanda DeWitte is still trying to make that decision. She’s a math teacher at Roosevelt Middle School and will also have three kids in the district this fall.

“I feel that our parents are in a really, really hard position, where they are almost being forced to choose between doing what I think is best and helping my students learn or doing what I think is best and keeping them safe,” DeWitte said.

DeWitte said she is nervous about returning to on-site teaching because of her own underlying health conditions. She is also worried about her husband, who has a compromised immune system after a heart transplant.

While she’s worried about the health of her family, DeWitte is concerned teaching from home will put her current position at risk in the future.

“I don’t know if that means I give up my current position when this is all over. ‘We’ll see where you land’ or, like, ‘Oh yeah, you are guaranteed to come back to this position,‘” she said.

Kim Meyer, who teaches 8th-grade special education in the district, said she plans to return to the classroom and send her son back to district pre-school.

“I’m choosing to go back to work because I am very low risk and if I can go back to work and possibly fill in a position where one of my teachers needs to stay home, I am more than happy to do that because I would rather have a teacher stay home and me go in being low risk, than have negative side effects,” Meyer said.

Meyer said she feels the district has done well so far in creating a return plan but is still worried about students that may be high risk or live with high-risk individuals and those who have parents that have to go to work.

“As a parent, as a working parent, I’m realistic that we do have to have the option of in-person because our families have to get back to work,” Meyer said. “I’m also realistic that there are families that are going to be uncomfortable going back in person, as well as staff members.”

Meyer said she is hoping, in the next few weeks, there are more solutions from the district or county and state level that can help meet the needs of all students and staff.

More community feedback sessions are scheduled to take place. You can find that information about those, and more on the district’s plan to reopen, here.

