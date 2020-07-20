School lunch program supports local restaurants

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Kids on Course University had to change their usual summer program due to COVID-19. They took the opportunity to make a difference for not just kids, but local businesses. Kids on Course University partnered with Take 5! Reading program and the city of Cedar Rapids to help boost local businesses.

Kids on Course University program director Stephanie Stulken says thanks to a FEMA grant for 50 thousand dollars, they were able to hire more than a dozen local restaurants to provide dinners for thousands of students and their families. The students also got 5 free books out of the deal that they got to pick out themselves. The goal is to hand out more than 10 thousand books. Kids on Course had to adapt their usual set-up to be safe for both the students and volunteers. Parents drive-up to the school and the books and meals are delivered through the window.

“The purpose of this tonight is to give students books but also to keep our employees in our city employed. The two restaurants that we’ve paired with have both said this is the difference in making their month and be able to stay open,” says Stulken. The program looked to specifically help businesses that have been struggling due to COVID-19.

