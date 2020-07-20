Advertisement

School lunch program supports local restaurants

Kids on Course University hires local restaurants to provide take and bake meals for students and families.
Kids on Course University hires local restaurants to provide take and bake meals for students and families.(Becky Phelps, KCRG)
By Becky Phelps
Published: Jul. 19, 2020 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Kids on Course University had to change their usual summer program due to COVID-19. They took the opportunity to make a difference for not just kids, but local businesses. Kids on Course University partnered with Take 5! Reading program and the city of Cedar Rapids to help boost local businesses.

Kids on Course University program director Stephanie Stulken says thanks to a FEMA grant for 50 thousand dollars, they were able to hire more than a dozen local restaurants to provide dinners for thousands of students and their families. The students also got 5 free books out of the deal that they got to pick out themselves. The goal is to hand out more than 10 thousand books. Kids on Course had to adapt their usual set-up to be safe for both the students and volunteers. Parents drive-up to the school and the books and meals are delivered through the window.

“The purpose of this tonight is to give students books but also to keep our employees in our city employed. The two restaurants that we’ve paired with have both said this is the difference in making their month and be able to stay open,” says Stulken. The program looked to specifically help businesses that have been struggling due to COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Two year anniversary of Marshalltown tornado

Updated: 5 minutes ago
This tornado touched down in Marshalltown two years ago today.

Local

Man arrested for driving with suspended license after crash

Updated: 19 minutes ago
An East Dubuque man was arrested Sunday for driving with a suspended license, following a single-vehicle crash.

Local

9-year-old dies in car crash in Buchanan County

Updated: 26 minutes ago
A crash in Buchanan County killed one child and injured two others

Local

Sidewalk Sales bring customers back to downtown Iowa City — even if just for a weekend

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Mary Green
The summer Sidewalk Sales have been an Iowa City tradition since 1968, but this year, they took on new significance for downtown stores.

Latest News

Local

Teen dies after stabbing in rural Cedar County

Updated: 3 hours ago
A teen has died after an early morning stabbing in Cedar County on Sunday.

News

Comedy show to help those in need

Updated: 4 hours ago
A comedian touring the country has made his way to eastern Iowa, but his shows are about more than getting a few laughs.

News

Biking for a cure for colon cancer

Updated: 4 hours ago
This weekend a woman from Idaho started her 2,500 mile bike ride to raise awareness for colon cancer.

Local

Comedy tour collects socks, underwear for homeless

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Aaron Hosman
A comedian touring the country made his way to eastern Iowa, but his shows are about more than getting a few laughs. He has a mission to help those in need. Cover charge for his shows are socks and underwear to donate to people facing homelessness.

Local

One dead after crash in Black Hawk County

Updated: 5 hours ago
One person has died after a crash that happened Sunday afternoon in Black Hawk County.

Local

Sunday marks two year anniversary of Marshalltown tornado

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Kalie Pluchel
Sunday marked two years since a tornado ripped through the town of Marshalltown.