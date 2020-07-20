Advertisement

Portland police: Federal agents used gas against protesters

Protests flared up over the weekend in Portland, Oregon, becoming violent at times.
Protests flared up over the weekend in Portland, Oregon, becoming violent at times.(Source: CNN)
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 7:37 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland police early Monday detailed another night of conflict between protesters and federal forces outside the U.S. courthouse in Oregon’s largest city, including a small fire outside the building and tear gas deployed to disperse the crowd.

WARNING: The following video contains graphic content some viewers may find disturbing:

A department statement said police officers did not engage with the crowd, and that federal authorities periodically came out of the courthouse to keep demonstrators at bay, according to police and news outlets.

Video posted online also showed protesters taking down fencing that had surrounded the courthouse. "Dozens of people with shields, helmets, gas masks, umbrellas, bats, and hockey sticks approached the doors" before federal law enforcement came out and dispersed the crowd," police said.

“At 1:34 a.m. people lit a fire within the portico in front of the federal courthouse. Others gathered around the fire adding wood and other debris to make it larger. At 1:42 a.m. federal law enforcement came out of the courthouse, dispersed the crowd and extinguished the fire,” the statement said.

Gas was used at least twice to remove protesters, the statement said, but Portland officers "were not present during any of the activity" or deploy any "CS gas."

The statement comes as some local and state leaders have voiced their displeasure with the presence of federal agents in the city that has seen protests every day since the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis nearly two months ago.

Speaking on CNN's 'State of the Union,' Democratic Mayor Ted Wheeler said federal officers "are not wanted here. We haven't asked them here. In fact, we want them to leave."

Top leaders in the U.S. House said Sunday they were “alarmed” by the Trump administration’s tactics against protesters in Portland and other cities, including Washington, D.C. They’ve called on federal inspectors general to investigate.

"This is a matter of utmost urgency," wrote House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-New York, Homeland Security Committee Chairman Bennie G. Thompson, D-Mississippi, and Oversight and Reform Committee Chairwoman Carolyn B. Maloney, D-New York, in a letter to the inspectors general of Department of Justice and Department of Homeland Security.

The Democratic lawmakers are seeking an investigation "into the use of federal law enforcement agencies by the Attorney General and the Acting Secretary of Homeland Security to suppress First Amendment protected activities in Washington, D.C., Portland, and other communities across the United States."

President Donald Trump has decried the demonstrations, and Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf blasted the protesters as "lawless anarchists" in a visit to the city last Thursday.

"We are trying to help Portland, not hurt it," Trump tweeted Sunday. "Their leadership has, for months, lost control of the anarchists and agitators. They are missing in action. We must protect Federal property, AND OUR PEOPLE. These were not merely protesters, these are the real deal!"

Late Saturday, Portland police declared demonstrations near the federal courthouse a riot after saying protesters broke into the Portland Police Association building and started a fire. Dumpster fires were also set and fencing was moved and made into barricades, police said.

Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum sued Homeland Security and the Marshals Service in federal court late Friday. The complaint said unidentified federal agents have grabbed people off Portland's streets "without warning or explanation, without a warrant, and without providing any way to determine who is directing this action."

Rosenblum said she was seeking a temporary restraining order to "immediately stop federal authorities from unlawfully detaining Oregonians."

It’s unclear whether anyone was arrested or detained during the protest Sunday night.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

GOP leaders head to White House as coronavirus crisis deepens

Updated: seconds ago
|
By Lisa Mascaro
Despite flickers of an economic upswing as states eased stay-at-home orders in May and June, the jobless rate remained at double digits, higher than it ever was in the last decade's Great Recession.

Coronavirus

Oxford scientists explain early results for their COVID-19 vaccine

Updated: moments ago
|
Four of the scientists working on the new Oxford vaccine discuss the first results of their testing on humans.

National

Congress aims to protect future of American libraries

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Kristin Kasper
The Library Stabilization Fund Act calls for $2 billion in emergency recovery funding for America's libraries through the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS).

National

Son of US District Judge Esther Salas killed, husband shot

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Maryclaire Dale
A gunman posing as a delivery person shot and killed the 20-year-old son of a federal judge and wounded her husband at their New Jersey home before fleeing, according to judiciary officials.

National

Congress aims to protect future of American libraries

Updated: 27 minutes ago

Latest News

Iowa

Hy-Vee and Bellevue University partner on Tuition Assistance Program starting fall 2020

Updated: 31 minutes ago
Hy-Vee is partnering with Bellevue University on a new Tuition Assistance Program that is available to all Hy-Vee employees and their immediate family members starting with the 2020 fall semester.

Coronavirus

UK coronavirus vaccine prompts immune response in early test

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By MARIA CHENG
In research published Monday in the journal Lancet, scientists said that they found their experimental COVID-19 vaccine produced a dual immune response in people aged 18 to 55 that lasted at least two months after they were immunized.

National

Black children die more often after surgery, new research shows

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By LINDSEY TANNER
The study published Monday in Pediatrics echoes evidence seen in adults.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus cases rise, more than 140,000 dead in US

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Coronavirus cases rise, more than 140,000 dead in US

National Politics

Over 100 apply to replace Rep. Lewis on November ballot

Updated: 1 hour ago
Georgia Democrats will sift through over 100 applications Monday to decide who will replace Rep. John Lewis on the November ballot.

National Politics

Biden eyes GOP supporters while Trump focuses on his base

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By STEVE PEOPLES
In the four months since Joe Biden effectively won the Democratic presidential nomination, he has focused on consolidating the party’s divergent and often warring factions.