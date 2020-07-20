Advertisement

Police: volunteers no longer needed in Clinton area in search for missing Breasia Terrell

10-year-old Breasia Terrell went missing on July 10.
10-year-old Breasia Terrell went missing on July 10.(Contributed photo)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2020 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LOW MOOR, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police Department has announced there is no longer a need for search volunteers in the Clinton area on Monday in connection with the search for missing 10-year-old Breasia Terrell.

Terrell has been missing since the early morning hours on Friday, July 10. Police said she was last seen in the 2700 block of East 53rd Street in Davenport.

The search for Terrell continued throughout the weekend in Clinton County through coordinated volunteer search efforts.

Davenport police wrote Sunday, “The Davenport Police Department would like to thank the many partner law enforcement agencies and community volunteers that have assisted with the search for Breasia Terrell in the Clinton area.”

“At this time, there is no longer a need for search volunteers in the Clinton area on Monday. The DPD is actively investigating and in constant contact with the family,” said Davenport police Sunday night.

Police said anyone seeking to join a volunteer search party should self-organize and practice safety. Officials said work in groups of three or more and assign one person in each group to call law enforcement at 563-326-6125 with information and tips. Authorities also encourage volunteers to keep heat safety in mind.

Police said, “as the investigation continues, we will be providing updates as they become available.”

More details:

On Tuesday, July 14, Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski confirmed there is a ‘person of interest’ in the case, 47-year-old Henry Earl Dinkins of Davenport, a registered sex offender.

Dinkins was arrested Friday on a registry violation, a Class D felony. Dinkins remains in custody on charges related to the sex offender registration violation. He has not been arrested or charged in relation to Terrell’s case.

Police said a ‘person of interest’ is someone who “may have information that could assist the investigation or possess certain characteristics that merit further attention by investigators.”

