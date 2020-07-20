One person in Iowa Athletics tests positive for COVID-19 last week

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - One more person associated with the University of Iowa’s athletic program has tested positive for the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, according to school officials.

The University of Iowa Athletics Department revealed the positive test result on Monday, the school’s 26th person among students, staff, and coaches to test positive for COVID-19 since the resumption of department activities in late May. A total of 70 tests were conducted between July 13 and July 19, with 69 of them returning negative results.

A total of 513 tests have been conducted so far.

The person who tested positive will be following isolation protocols, according to the school. Department staff will also be conducted contact tracing to identify any potential exposure to others.

