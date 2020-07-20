Advertisement

New Test Iowa clinic opening in Plymouth County Monday

TESTIOWA IN OTTUMWA
TESTIOWA IN OTTUMWA(James Barrickman)
Published: Jul. 20, 2020
LEMARS, Iowa (KCRG) - A new Test Iowa clinic is opening today in Plymouth County.

The site will be located at 714 Lincoln Street NE in LeMars, with testing hours lasting from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday this week.

The site is a partnership between the State of Iowa and Floyd Valley Healthcare.

To get tested for COVID-19 through Test Iowa, visit https://www.testiowa.com/

