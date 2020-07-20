New Test Iowa clinic opening in Plymouth County Monday
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LEMARS, Iowa (KCRG) - A new Test Iowa clinic is opening today in Plymouth County.
The site will be located at 714 Lincoln Street NE in LeMars, with testing hours lasting from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday this week.
The site is a partnership between the State of Iowa and Floyd Valley Healthcare.
To get tested for COVID-19 through Test Iowa, visit https://www.testiowa.com/
Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.