New Test Iowa clinic opening in Plymouth County Monday

LEMARS, Iowa (KCRG) - A new Test Iowa clinic is opening today in Plymouth County.

The site will be located at 714 Lincoln Street NE in LeMars, with testing hours lasting from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday this week.

The site is a partnership between the State of Iowa and Floyd Valley Healthcare.

To get tested for COVID-19 through Test Iowa, visit https://www.testiowa.com/

