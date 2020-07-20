Marion police asking for assistance locating missing person: Judith Kahn

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Police are asking for help locating 77-year-old Judith Kahn.

Police said Kahn was last seen at around 7:30 a.m. on Monday in the area of Culver’s restaurant off Highway 13 in Marion.

Kahn is about 5′ 6″ tall and wighs about 155 pounds. She has reddish gray hair and was wearing flip-flops, colorful pajamas, a white t-shirt and glasses.

Anyone with information should call the Marion Police Department at (319) 377-1511.

