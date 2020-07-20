Advertisement

Man arrested for driving with suspended license after crash

Motorcycle accident graphic by MGN.
Motorcycle accident graphic by MGN.(MGN)
Published: Jul. 19, 2020 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
EAST DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - An East Dubuque man was arrested Sunday for driving with a suspended license, following a single vehicle crash.

Police received a 911 call Sunday morning, around 6:18 a.m., about an unresponsive person on N. Badger Road near Ridge Drive in East Dubuque. When officers arrived, they found the driver of a motorcycle had wrecked.

Michael Leibold, 38, was charged with driving with a suspended license after the crash. He was taken to a local hospital after sustaining injuries from the crash.

The accident remains under investigation.

