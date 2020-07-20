Kirkwood prepares for volleyball and basketball adjustments

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Colleges and conferences are making several decisions on the fall sports seasons. The Big Ten decided to go to a conference-only schedule. On Monday, the NJCAA announced that all fall sports, except for cross country, will be moved to the spring semester.

“It’s not what everybody wants, but it’s better than the alternative right now,” said Kirkwood Athletic Director Doug Wagemester.

For Kirkwood, the NJCAA’s decision mainly affects volleyball. The season was supposed to start on Sept. 2, but won’t start until late January.

“I think we have to be excited that we get an opportunity as opposed to being told it’s being pulled away from us,” said Kirkwood volleyball head coach Jill Williams.

“I’m actually super excited to play in the spring,” said Kirkwood sophomore Maggie Peters. “I know it’s going to be different. Being able to play in the spring will let us have more practice time in the fall without having risk of getting sick.”

Basketball is also affected by Monday’s decision. The season for both the men and the women will now start in January and the national tournament will be pushed back to April.

“Selfishly, we have six programs with 120 to 130 athletes; and I think it’s manageable for us,” said Wagemester.

