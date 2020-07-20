Johnson County Public Health distributing “Please Wear a Mask” decals

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Public health officials in Johnson County are distributing special signage to help encourage the use of facial coverings in public spaces.

Johnson County Public Health said that they were using volunteers from the area to offer the decals to local businesses via telephone or in-person visits. The sticker, which is green and orange with a graphic of a mask, says “Please Wear a Mask.”

The department is hoping to “promote and normalize wearing [masks] while in public places,” according to a statement released on Monday.

“Cloth face coverings are most likely to reduce the spread of COVID-10 when they are widely used by people in public settings,” the department said, in the statement. “They offer a simple barrier to help prevent respiratory droplets from an infected person getting onto other people when they talk, raise their voice, sneeze or cough. This is especially important because COVID-19 can be spread by people who do not have symptoms and do not know that they are infected.”

Businesses in the county can call the department (319) 356-6040 or email them to request one of the decals.

