Advertisement

Increasing clouds, chance of rain this afternoon

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 4:51 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Showers and storms are pushing east out of Nebraska this morning. While these are weakening, our storm chance remains in place for the afternoon and early evening. Plan on clouds to slowly increase with highs generally back into the lower 80s over much of the area. Later tonight into tomorrow morning represents a better chance of rainfall which will tend to keep highs down tomorrow in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Much of the rain tomorrow looks to occur in the morning with just isolated activity after that. Wednesday still looks like a day where much of us are dry during the day with storms returning at night into Thursday morning. That’s the general theme going into Friday as well. This weekend, highs should be back around 90, however that could be tempered a bit depending on how many storms occur Saturday into Saturday night. Have a great week!

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 2 hours ago
Plan on a dry morning with a chance of rain this afternoon.

Forecast

Nice evening ahead, more storm chances this week

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Kalie Pluchel
After a warm start to the weekend, Sunday evening will be a nice one. A great one to talk a walk or get some yard work done before rain chances increase this week.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 14 hours ago
Dry evening, scattered rain moves in Monday.

Forecast

More pleasant weather settles in to finish the weekend

Updated: Jul. 19, 2020 at 6:51 AM CDT
|
By Corey Thompson
A bit of relief is on the way for Sunday, at least in terms of the heat and humidity.

Latest News

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: Jul. 19, 2020 at 6:38 AM CDT
Northwest winds help to bring in somewhat cooler and drier air to end the weekend.

Forecast

Showers and storms push through overnight

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 5:39 PM CDT
|
By Kalie Pluchel
Heat indices continue to be well over 100 degrees in many locations. Make sure to continue to take those heat precautions through the evening. Late tonight and into the early morning hours on Sunday, showers, and storms will be pushing through the area.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 5:38 PM CDT
Showers and storms push through during the overnight hours.

Water Cooler

July warm weather continues 

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 2:56 PM CDT
|
By Kalie Pluchel
So far throughout July, we’ve seen above normal or normal temperatures 12 out of 17 days. We’ve only hit an actual temperature of 90 degrees once this month.

Forecast

Dangerous heat likely during Saturday afternoon

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 6:49 AM CDT
|
By Corey Thompson
Saturday will be the hottest day of the year so far, requiring special attention to keep yourself safe if you plan on outdoor activities during the day.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 6:43 AM CDT
Dangerous heat develops this afternoon after some morning showers and storms.