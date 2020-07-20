Increasing clouds, chance of rain this afternoon

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Showers and storms are pushing east out of Nebraska this morning. While these are weakening, our storm chance remains in place for the afternoon and early evening. Plan on clouds to slowly increase with highs generally back into the lower 80s over much of the area. Later tonight into tomorrow morning represents a better chance of rainfall which will tend to keep highs down tomorrow in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Much of the rain tomorrow looks to occur in the morning with just isolated activity after that. Wednesday still looks like a day where much of us are dry during the day with storms returning at night into Thursday morning. That’s the general theme going into Friday as well. This weekend, highs should be back around 90, however that could be tempered a bit depending on how many storms occur Saturday into Saturday night. Have a great week!

