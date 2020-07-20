Hy-Vee and Bellevue University partner on Tuition Assistance Program starting fall 2020

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Hy-Vee is partnering with Bellevue University on a new Tuition Assistance Program that is available to all Hy-Vee employees and their immediate family members starting with the 2020 fall semester.

Hy-Vee said it will select 100 full, or regular, time employees who apply to receive up to $10,500 in annual tuition assistance. Applicants must enroll as a full-time student at Bellevue University pursuing a Hy-Vee approved degree to receive the full amount.

Part-time employees, as well as other Hy-Vee employees, who are enrolled as a full time student can receive up to $3,500 in annual tuition assistance.

Immediate family of employees who are enrolled as a full-time student can also receive up to $2,500 in annual tuition assistance.

Bellevue University offers all of its bachelor’s and master’s degrees online, with select in-person offerings at the Bellevue University campus located in Bellevue, Nebraska.

“Our employees are our most valuable asset, and we are committed to investing in them and their future,” said Randy Edeker, Hy-Vee’s chairman, CEO and president. “Bellevue University’s online learning option is a natural fit for meeting the diverse needs of our employees and is just one more way we can help our employees achieve their educational goals.”

