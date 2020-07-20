Advertisement

How Gov. Reynolds school proclamation affects substitute teachers

By Ethan Stein
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Gov. Kim Reynolds’ new school proclamation, signed on Friday, dramatically changed laws regarding substitute teachers inside the classroom.

The changes included lowering the standards needed to become a substitute teacher and temporarily suspending laws, which limit how long a substitute teacher can teach a certain class.

The proclamation allowed those who achieved an associate’s degree or completed 60 semester hours of college coursework from a regionally accredited institution to now become a substitute teacher for a school. Before, a potential applicant must have a baccalaureate degree.

The governor’s proclamation will also require the minimum age to become a substitute teacher to decrease by one-year, from 21 to 20.

The proclamation expanded the workforce by allowing career and technical teachers and paraeducators. It also expanded how often a substitute teacher can work in a single classroom. It suspended limits on the number of consecutive days and the total number of days a person may serve as a substitute teacher during one job assignment.

The proclamation also allowed a community college to give a teaching load above the maximum, but only if the school and teacher agree to do so with written documentation.

