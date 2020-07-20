Hillcrest Academy’s Back-to-School plan to bring students back to campus for in-person learning

KALONA, Iowa (KCRG) - The Hillcrest Academy school board approved 2020-21 Back-to-School plan that begins on August 24 with in-person, on-campus learning.

The plan also includes the possibility of moving to online learning at a moment’s notice.

The school’s virus mitigation efforts include smaller classes and greater distancing in larger classes, enhanced sanitation, encouraging regular hand washing/sanitizing, and requiring face masks at all times.

The school said it’s prepared to move to online, virtual instruction that will allow students to complete coursework from home should the need arise. The administrative team, along with the school board, will determine whether such a move is necessary.

For more information visit: https://www.hillcrestravens.org/back-to-school-or/#lp-pom-box-657

