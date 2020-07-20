Five arrested in Fayette County after month-long armed robbery investigation

WEST UNION, Iowa (KCRG) - Five teenagers were arrested in Fayette County for their alleged involvement in an armed robbery near West Union in June.

Michael Nelson Root, 19, of Castalia, Drake James Thompson, 18, of West Union, Tayton Andrew Messler, 16, of Hawkeye, and Jerome John Sargent, 17, of Fayette were arrested and charged with first-degree armed robbery, a class B felony. A 15-year-old male was also arrested in connection to the incident and will be handled by the juvenile court system.

According to criminal complaints filed in Fayette County District Court, at around 10:00 p.m. on June 19, 2020, the five males allegedly coerced five victims to come to Echo Valley State Park, located southeast of West Union. There, the males threatened the victims with guns and knives while demanding money from them, according to a Fayette County Sheriff’s Office deputy. One of the victims was allegedly struck by one of the males with the handle of a gun.

Messler admitted to being at the robbery to sheriff’s deputies while being held at the Fayette County Jail, according to court documents.

A separate incident involving Root and the juvenile male took place on the same night, according to another criminal complaint. A 21-year-old male victim called West Union Police to report an armed robbery involving two males at Tapt Out Stein N Dine, located at 122 South Vine Street. The victim alleged that he was robbed of a Hawkeye Community College track bag with a pair of running shoes inside, an Apple iPhone, and a sheet of cannabis wax.

Root and the juvenile allegedly used semi-automatic handguns with laser sights attached during the robbery. The two fled and got into an older model Ford Taurus and drove away.

The juvenile male was interviewed by a sheriff’s deputy on July 16, where he confessed to the robbery in West Union, according to court documents.

Deputies seized BB guns while executing search warrants during the course of the investigation.

