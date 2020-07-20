Eldorado finishes $17.3 billion buyout of Caesars Entertainment

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Nevada company has completed a $17.3 billion buyout of Caesars Entertainment Corp. and will take the iconic company’s name going forward as the largest casino owner in the world.

Eldorado Resorts said Monday it now owns more than 55 casino properties in 16 U.S. states. The buyout also affects Caesars properties in the United Kingdom, Egypt, Canada, Dubai and a golf course in Macau.

Caesars operates two casinos in Council Bluffs.

The company plans to shed several properties to satisfy antitrust concerns raised before the merger gained approval from federal and state regulators in Indiana and New Jersey.

