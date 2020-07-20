Advertisement

Dubuque TestIowa site to be limited to 100 tests per day

In this Friday, May 1, 2020, photo, medical workers test a local resident at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in Waterloo, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
In this Friday, May 1, 2020, photo, medical workers test a local resident at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in Waterloo, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - State officials have directed the company operating the TestIowa site in Dubuque to limit the number of tests it administers per day for the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.

Epic Health & Wellness has been told to only provide 100 tests per day at the TestIowa location in the city, located at 1075 Cedar Cross Road. The clinic will also be open from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 a.m. on Monday through Thursday, starting this week. If the site tests 100 people before 7:00 a.m., no further testing will be conducted until the next day the clinic is open.

Dubuque County has seen a recent surge in cases of COVID-19, with 393 cases in the last 14 days of complete data before July 20. The county reported 5,259 tests to the Iowa Department of Public Health during that time period for an average of 376 tests per day. Not all tests can be directly attributed to the TestIowa location in Dubuque, but reported testing in the county has increased significantly since the clinic opened during the week of June 22.

718, or 59.3% of the county’s 1,210 total, cases of COVID-19 as of Monday evening, have been identified since the TestIowa site opened.

Additionally, persons who need assistance in filling out the form on the TestIowa website to become eligible for a test can no longer rely on the Dubuque Visiting Nurses Association for help. State officials instead recommend asking a family member or friend to help with the form.

A total of 17,319 tests for COVID-19 have been reported in Dubuque County since the pandemic began. 23 people have died from the disease in the county.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Father, son duo riding virtual RAGBRAI in absence of real event

Updated: 19 minutes ago
Andy and Hayden Behrens are holding their own, personal RAGBRAI while the event takes a hiatus due to the ongoing pandemic.

News

Egg producers eligible for funds after pandemic issues

Updated: 21 minutes ago
Egg producers in the state who had to euthanize hens are eligible for state funds to help cover those costs.

News

Woman killed in weekend crash identified

Updated: 23 minutes ago
A woman who was killed in a Sunday afternoon crash in Cedar Falls has been identified.

Local

Johnson County Public Health distributing “Please Wear a Mask” decals

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
Public health officials in Johnson County are distributing special signage to help encourage the use of facial coverings in public spaces.

Latest News

Local

Five arrested in Fayette County after month-long armed robbery investigation

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
Five teenagers were arrested in Fayette County for their alleged involvement in an armed robbery near West Union in June.

Local

West Union Robbery Arrests

Updated: 2 hours ago
Suspects arrested for a June 2020 armed robbery in Fayette County.

Local

Coralville city council member resigns after calling Black Lives Matter “bunch of criminals”

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
A member of the Coralville City Council has resigned following backlash received for remarks he made about the Black Lives Matter movement.

Local

Woman killed in weekend crash in Cedar Falls identified

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
A woman who was killed in a two-vehicle accident in Cedar Falls on Sunday has been identified by authorities.

Iowa

Eldorado finishes $17.3 billion buyout of Caesars Entertainment

Updated: 3 hours ago
A Nevada company has completed a $17.3 billion buyout of Caesars Entertainment Corp. and will take the iconic company’s name going forward as the largest casino owner in the world.

Local

Hinson apologizes, blames staff after journalist uncovers plagiarism

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
A candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives in eastern Iowa issued an apology on social media after a journalist for the New York Times identified passages on her campaign website that had been copied from that newspaper and others.