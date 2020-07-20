Coralville city council member resigns after calling Black Lives Matter “bunch of criminals”

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - A member of the Coralville City Council has resigned following backlash received for remarks he made about the Black Lives Matter movement.

Tom Gill, who had served on the council for 29 years, notified the city of Coralville of his resignation on Friday, July 17, according to a statement issued by Mayor John A. Lundell on Monday. Gill called Black Lives Matter “a bunch of criminals” at a public meeting on July 13. Lundell later issued a statement condemning Gill’s remarks.

“I am grateful for Tom Gill’s contributions during the past 29 years, a time of significant growth and development in Coralville,” Lundell said, in a statement. “I wish him the very best.”

The city and the council will be exploring options for choosing someone to fill the vacant seat, according to the statement.

