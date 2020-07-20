Advertisement

Chicago man sentenced to 5 years in prison after incident in Dubuque

(MGN)
(MGN)(MGN)
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A Chicago man has been sentenced to five years in prison for unlawfully possessing a firearm while subject to the terms of a protective order. 

Officials in Dubuque said 37-year-old Jeareau O’Bryant, pleaded guilty on September 23, 2019. Video evidence at the sentencing showed that O’Bryant had been involved in a bar fight on September 11, 2016. 

The court found that O’Bryant was trying to kill another person after evidence showed that he waited between two cars along a side street and fired several shots at a person who had been in the bar. 

O’Bryant was sentenced to 60 months in prison and must serve a three-year term of supervised release.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Democrats to pick replacement Monday for the late Congressman John Lewis

Updated: 1 hour ago
Democrats in Georgia are expected to pick a replacement Monday afternoon for the late Congressman John Lewis.

News

Republican leaders to meet with President Trump to discuss new stimulus package

Updated: 1 hour ago
Talk of a new stimulus package is expected to be the focus as Congress is back in session Monday.

News

State reports fewer cases and testing Monday after a backlog over the weekend

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting 280 more COVID-19 cases and one more death in Iowa over the last 24 hours.

Iowa

Iowa egg producers who euthanized hens can get disposal aid

Updated: 2 hours ago
Iowa egg producers who euthanized hens as a result of plummeting demand caused by the coronavirus will be eligible for payments to cover the cost of disposal.

Latest News

Iowa

New Test Iowa clinic opening in Plymouth County Monday

Updated: 2 hours ago
A new Test Iowa clinic is opening today in Plymouth County.

Iowa

Located: Judith Kahn

Updated: 2 hours ago
Police are asking for help locating 77-year-old Judith Kahn.

Iowa

280 COVID-19 cases and one more death in Iowa reported Monday

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting 280 more COVID-19 cases and one more death in Iowa over the last 24 hours.

Iowa

Hillcrest Academy’s Back-to-School plan to bring students back to campus for in-person learning

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Hillcrest Academy school board approved 2020-21 Back-to-School plan that begins on August 24 with in-person, on campus learning.

Iowa

Aldi to require face masks for customers starting July 27

Updated: 4 hours ago
Aldi said it will require customers to wear face masks starting July 27. Employees are already wearing them.

Iowa

Hy-Vee and Bellevue University partner on Tuition Assistance Program starting fall 2020

Updated: 4 hours ago
Hy-Vee is partnering with Bellevue University on a new Tuition Assistance Program that is available to all Hy-Vee employees and their immediate family members starting with the 2020 fall semester.