Chicago man sentenced to 5 years in prison after incident in Dubuque

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A Chicago man has been sentenced to five years in prison for unlawfully possessing a firearm while subject to the terms of a protective order.

Officials in Dubuque said 37-year-old Jeareau O’Bryant, pleaded guilty on September 23, 2019. Video evidence at the sentencing showed that O’Bryant had been involved in a bar fight on September 11, 2016.

The court found that O’Bryant was trying to kill another person after evidence showed that he waited between two cars along a side street and fired several shots at a person who had been in the bar.

O’Bryant was sentenced to 60 months in prison and must serve a three-year term of supervised release.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.