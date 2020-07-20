Advertisement

Black children die more often after surgery, new research shows

By LINDSEY TANNER
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 8:50 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
(AP) - A new U.S. study shows Black children die more often after common surgeries than whites.

The study published Monday in Pediatrics echoes evidence seen in adults.

The researchers examined national data on nearly 173,000 operations from 2012 through 2017.

Appendix removal and orthopedic operations were among the most common surgeries. And while there were few deaths, the disparities were striking.

The results show 23 black youngsters died within 30 days of surgery compared with 13 whites.

Some pre-existing health issues were more common in Black youngsters, but the authors say they don’t fully explain the results.

“Although these findings are unsurprising, they are still nonetheless terrifying and unacceptable,” said pediatrician Dr. Nia Heard-Garris, chair of the American Academy of Pediatrics minority health, equity and inclusion committee.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

