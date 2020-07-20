Advertisement

Amber Alert issued in Fla. for 9-year-old boy

A Florida Amber Alert has been issued for 9-year-old Michael Morris last seen in Holiday, Fla.
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 7:06 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
(Gray News) - An Amber alert has been issued from Pasco County, Fla., for a 9-year-old boy.

Michael Morris, 9, was last seen in Holiday, Fla. He is 4′11″ and weighs 95 lbs.

He is believed to be in the company of Haralampos Savopoulos, 50, who is 5′9″. They may be traveling in a 2011 white Nissan Versa, Florida tag No. PCWH01.

Police warn the public to do not approach the boy or man if seen. Instead call law enforcement by calling 911 or the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office at (727) 847-8102.

