9-year-old dies in car crash in Buchanan County

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A crash in Buchanan County killed one child and injured two others.

The crash happened a little after midnight Sunday morning in the 1500 block of Baxter Avenue, north of Jesup. The sheriff’s office says the driver lost control of the vehicle, went into the ditch and hit a culvert.

9-year-old Ace Reaves died as a result of his injuries from the crash. A 6-year-old was also taken to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City with unknown injuries. The 35-year old driver is at Allen Hospital in Waterloo. His condition is also unknown.

The crash remains under investigation.

