280 COVID-19 cases and one more death in Iowa reported Monday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting 280 more COVID-19 cases and one more death in Iowa over the last 24 hours.

As of 10:30 a.m. on July 20, the state’s data is showing a total of 38,917 COVID-19 cases and 793 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

A total of 3,555 tests were reported to have been conducted over the last 24 hours, making the total number of tests conducted 419,271 since the pandemic began.

There are a total of 221 patients hospitalized, with 21 having been admitted in the last 24 hours. 76 of those patients are in the ICU and 30 are on ventilators.

