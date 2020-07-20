Advertisement

280 COVID-19 cases and one more death in Iowa reported Monday

A health worker performs a COVID-19 test at a Test Iowa site at Waukee South Middle School, Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in Waukee, Iowa.
A health worker performs a COVID-19 test at a Test Iowa site at Waukee South Middle School, Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in Waukee, Iowa.(Charlie Neibergall | AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting 280 more COVID-19 cases and one more death in Iowa over the last 24 hours.

As of 10:30 a.m. on July 20, the state’s data is showing a total of 38,917 COVID-19 cases and 793 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

A total of 3,555 tests were reported to have been conducted over the last 24 hours, making the total number of tests conducted 419,271 since the pandemic began.

There are a total of 221 patients hospitalized, with 21 having been admitted in the last 24 hours. 76 of those patients are in the ICU and 30 are on ventilators.

