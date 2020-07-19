Woman plans to bicycle 2,500 miles for cancer fundraiser

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - This weekend a woman from Idaho started her 2,500-mile bike ride to raise awareness for colon cancer. The ride will also raise money for the Hellen G. Nassif Community Care Center in Cedar Rapids.

Susie Douglas is riding the Great Divide Trail from Montana to New Mexico. She initially wanted to do the event to raise money for her brother, who has stage four colon cancer.

But Zach Douglas said he wants the money to go for a broader purpose. He’s not in the typical demographic associated with colon cancer. He’s only 38 years old and screenings aren’t usually recommended until 50 years old.

“He basically had symptoms for two months and went to different doctors. And since he was so young I think that these symptoms were not taken seriously and I think it could have been caught earlier and not progressed to the stage that it did if people were more aware that this impacts younger folks,” Susie said.

If you would like to follow Susie’s journey or donate to this cause, head to https://communitycancercenter.org/2500-miles-for-colon-cancer-awareness/

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.