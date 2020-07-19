Teen dies after stabbing in rural Cedar County

CEDAR COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A teen died after an early morning stabbing in Cedar County on Sunday.

Early on Sunday, police received a 911 call reporting that someone had been stabbed at a residence in rural Cedar County. Officials say that the stabbing happened after an altercation at around 3 a.m. Chantz Stevens, 19, of Wilton was pronounced dead at the scene.

Milton Jermaine Cole Serrano Jr, 21, of Muscatine is charged with first-degree murder, harassment, and criminal mischief in relation to this case.

Milton Jermaine Cole Serrano Jr., 21, of Muscatine. (Courtesy Photo)

No other information related to the incident is being released at this time. The investigation is still ongoing, but police say that this was an isolated incident and that the public is not at risk.

