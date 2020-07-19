Advertisement

Teen dies after stabbing in rural Cedar County

Police tape at crime scene
Police tape at crime scene(KY3)
Published: Jul. 19, 2020 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A teen died after an early morning stabbing in Cedar County on Sunday.

Early on Sunday, police received a 911 call reporting that someone had been stabbed at a residence in rural Cedar County. Officials say that the stabbing happened after an altercation at around 3 a.m. Chantz Stevens, 19, of Wilton was pronounced dead at the scene.

Milton Jermaine Cole Serrano Jr, 21, of Muscatine is charged with first-degree murder, harassment, and criminal mischief in relation to this case.

Milton Jermaine Cole Serrano Jr., 21, of Muscatine.
Milton Jermaine Cole Serrano Jr., 21, of Muscatine.(Courtesy Photo)

No other information related to the incident is being released at this time. The investigation is still ongoing, but police say that this was an isolated incident and that the public is not at risk.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Two year anniversary of Marshalltown tornado

Updated: 5 minutes ago
This tornado touched down in Marshalltown two years ago today.

Local

Man arrested for driving with suspended license after crash

Updated: 20 minutes ago
An East Dubuque man was arrested Sunday for driving with a suspended license, following a single-vehicle crash.

Local

9-year-old dies in car crash in Buchanan County

Updated: 27 minutes ago
A crash in Buchanan County killed one child and injured two others

Local

Sidewalk Sales bring customers back to downtown Iowa City — even if just for a weekend

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Mary Green
The summer Sidewalk Sales have been an Iowa City tradition since 1968, but this year, they took on new significance for downtown stores.

Local

School lunch program supports local restaurants

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Becky Phelps
Kids on Course University had to change their usual summer program due to COVID-19.

Latest News

News

Comedy show to help those in need

Updated: 4 hours ago
A comedian touring the country has made his way to eastern Iowa, but his shows are about more than getting a few laughs.

News

Biking for a cure for colon cancer

Updated: 4 hours ago
This weekend a woman from Idaho started her 2,500 mile bike ride to raise awareness for colon cancer.

Local

Comedy tour collects socks, underwear for homeless

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Aaron Hosman
A comedian touring the country made his way to eastern Iowa, but his shows are about more than getting a few laughs. He has a mission to help those in need. Cover charge for his shows are socks and underwear to donate to people facing homelessness.

Local

One dead after crash in Black Hawk County

Updated: 5 hours ago
One person has died after a crash that happened Sunday afternoon in Black Hawk County.

Local

Sunday marks two year anniversary of Marshalltown tornado

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Kalie Pluchel
Sunday marked two years since a tornado ripped through the town of Marshalltown.